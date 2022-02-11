Fri, Feb 11, 2022

R Gopalan appointed Sundaram-Clayton Chairman

Published: Feb 11,202203:00 AM

Venu Srinivasan will continue to be the MD of the Company designated as Chairman Emeritus

Chennai: Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), a leading auto component manufacturing and distribution group, R Gopalan, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company as Chairman of the Board effective April 1, 2022. 

Venu Srinivasan will continue to be the MD of the Company designated as Chairman Emeritus. Srinivasan, Chairman, SCL, said, “Gopalan has held critical roles in key government bodies and boards.” Meanwhile, K Gopala Desikan was appointed Director, Group CFO in the rank of whole-time Director of SCL.

