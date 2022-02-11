R Gopalan appointed Sundaram-Clayton Chairman

Chennai :





Venu Srinivasan will continue to be the MD of the Company designated as Chairman Emeritus. Srinivasan, Chairman, SCL, said, “Gopalan has held critical roles in key government bodies and boards.” Meanwhile, K Gopala Desikan was appointed Director, Group CFO in the rank of whole-time Director of SCL.

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), a leading auto component manufacturing and distribution group, R Gopalan, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company as Chairman of the Board effective April 1, 2022.