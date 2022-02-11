Ravi Viswanathan to head TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Chennai :





R Dinesh, the fourth generation TVS Scion, would continue to guide it in his new role as the Executive VC. These changes are in line with the company’s commitment to further integrate its business globally and leverage the growing demand for value-added Supply Chain Management services in India.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), part of the Rs 15,000 crore TVS Mobility Group, today announced the appointment of Ravi Viswanathan as the MD. In its recently concluded Board Meeting, it approved these appointments and announced the changes with effect from Feb 7, 2022.