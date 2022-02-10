Maxivision Eye Hospitals forays into TN, Karnataka

Chennai :

MaxiVision Eye Hospitals with networks in Telangana and AP, have announced expansion plans to neighbouring states, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.





With over 27 years of stellar practice in the states of Andhra and Telangana, the group is the first choice of quality eye care with superior technology, for the population of these two states.





GSK Velu, Chairman, MaxiVision Eye Hospitals, said “The group had plans to expand with the same philosophy to other states of south. The expansion plan was set back for a while in the process of bidding for Vasan Eye Care, which the company has withdrawn. Reason to go independently as a brand is to preserve the brand ethics, philosophy aiming to give the best care to the patients in ethical standards and affordable treatment charges. We are now starting off with one Super Specialty eye hospital in Tiruchirappalli, and expanding to other districts of Tamil Nadu within the next 6 months.”