Green mobility kicks off in India as EVs, hybrid vehicles are trending: Study

Feb 10,2022

Over a third of Indian consumers have expressed interest in electrified and hybrid vehicles, as the segment sets steam with India’s focus on environment friendly, self-manufactured and sustainable solutions post pandemic, as per the findings of the annual report.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
 India is witnessing a shift in mobility trends with more and more consumers expressing interest in electrified and hybrid vehicles, as per Deloitte’s Global Automotive Consumer Study 2022.

According to the study, 59 per cent of the Indian consumers were concerned about climate change, pollution levels and gasoline/diesel vehicles emissions, indicating that consumers interest in the electric vehicles (EVs) is due to the perception of lower fuel costs, environmental consciousness, and a better driving experience.

The push for green mobility in the Union Budget with focus on battery swapping and charging infrastructure has also aided the interest in green mobility, it said.

