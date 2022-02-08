Tue, Feb 08, 2022

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 201 points

Feb 08,202211:05 AM

The equity indices on Monday opened in green with the Sensex up by 201.33 points and Nifty up by 61.80 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 201.33 points or 0.35 per cent at 57822.52 at 9.41 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17275.40 at 9.41 am, up by 61.80 points or 0.36 per cent. 

On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others.

