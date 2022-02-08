TVS Motor net profit at Rs 288 crore in Q3

Chennai :

TVS Motor Company reported a highest ever operating revenue of Rs 5,706 cr in the Q3 of 2021-22 as against Rs 5,391 cr in the third quarter ended December 2020.





Its operating EBITDA margin is at 10% during the quarter as against 9.5% during the third quarter ended December 2020. The company registered highest ever operating EBITDA of Rs 568 cr during this quarter as against Rs 511 cr reported in the quarter ended December 2020. The company also recorded its highest-ever PBT of Rs 391 cr during the quarter under review as against Rs 362 cr reported in the quarter ended December 2020.





Profit After Tax for the quarter ended December 2021 grew by 9% at Rs 288 cr against Rs 266 cr reported in the quarter ended December 2020. It sold 8.35 lakh units of two-wheeler in the current quarter as against 9.52 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020. Two-wheeler export sales grew by 12% compared to Q3 of the last FY. Motorcycles sales were at 4.46 lakh units as against sales of 4.26 lakh units and scooters sales were at 2.56 lakh units as against 3.11 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020. Three-wheelers grew by 17% clocking sales of 0.44 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2021 as against sales of 0.38 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020.