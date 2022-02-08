Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh under PM’s 2 billion dollar project

Chennai :





Ashok Leyland had won the tender floated by Bangladesh government for 135 numbers Fully Built Trucks comprising 3T Truck, Hydraulic Beam Lifter and Sewerage Sucker which have already been handed over from India to Roads and Highways Department in current FY. Now they have been awarded order for another lot of 65 units of truck mounted wrecker, a specialised vehicle to be deployed by Bangladesh government for various highway applications.

Ashok Leyland, the flagship of Hinduja Group, announced the supply of 200 trucks to the Government of Bangladesh. These trucks will be a part of project from India under a $ 2 bn line of credit announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.