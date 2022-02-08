Adani Group forms new subsidiary to set up data centre in Mumbai

New Delhi :





The new unit will “undertake business to develop, operate, maintain, deal with data centres, information technology/ IT-enabled services (ITES)/ cloud, providing services related thereto and to undertake activities associated with its infrastructure development including land acquisition and development for the said purpose,” it said. MDCL will commence its business operations in due course, it added.

The Adani Group has incorporated a new subsidiary to set up a data centre in Mumbai, one of the half a dozen cities that the billionaire Gautam Adani’s group has identified to set up data centres initially. AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture of Adani Enterprises and EdgeConnex Europe BV, on February 4 incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Mumbai Data Centre Ltd, the Adani group firm said in a stock exchange filing.