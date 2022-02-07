Spotify CEO to employees: Cancelling Rogan not 'the answer'

New Delhi :

Spotify's CEO wrote in a note to employees Sunday that while he condemned podcaster Joe Rogan's use of racist language, he did not believe that cutting ties with the popular personality was the answer.





"While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more," Daniel Ek said in the note. "And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer." Ek's message came a day after Rogan apologized for using racist slurs on his podcast and removed several episodes from Spotify. He said the slurs were the "most regretful and shameful thing" he has ever had to address and that he hasn't used the N-word in years.





Ek apologized to employees for the impact the controversy is having on them.





Until Ek's letter to employees was revealed, it was unclear how Spotify would respond to the latest scandal involving Rogan, who has faced scrutiny for nearly two weeks for promoting vaccine skepticism. Musician Neil Young asked to have his music removed because of concerns about COVID-19 misinformation and other artists followed suit, including Joni Mitchell and Roxane Gay.





Criticism intensified when a video compilation emerged last week showing Rogan repeatedly using racial slurs. Grammy-winning artist India. Arie posted it on her Instagram, using the hashtag #DeleteSpotify.





"We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it's critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress," Ek wrote.





Spotify, which reportedly paid over $100 million to license Rogan's podcast, said previously that it would soon add a warning to all podcasts that discuss COVID-19, directing listeners to factual, up-to-date information from scientists and public health experts.





Ek said in his letter that he was committing $100 million to license and develop music and other audio projects from historically marginalized communities.





Spotify reports having 406 million active monthly users, up nearly 20% from last year, and advertising has grown largely because of podcasting. The company had 31% of the 524 million music streaming subscriptions worldwide in the second quarter of 2021, more than double that of second-place Apple Music, according to Media Research.