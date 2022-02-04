Up to six months’ imprisonment for publishing certain kinds of export/import info

New Delhi :

The Finance Bill 2022 adds a new section in the Customs Act for the protection of data with a provision for imprisonment for publishing certain kinds of export or import data.





Insertion of new Section 135AA has been prescribed by the Finance Bill after Section 135A of the Customs Act.





