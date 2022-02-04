IndiGo posts Rs 130 crore profit in Q3

New Delhi :

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021.





The company had posted a loss of Rs 620.1 crore in the year-ago period.





Revenue from operations jumped to Rs 9,294.8 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 4,910 crore in the same period a year ago.





''I am pleased that we were able to report a profit for the third quarter. It demonstrates that our business model is fundamentally strong.





''Our employees have remained a pillar of strength throughout this health crisis and have steadfastly provided superior service to our customers,'' IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.