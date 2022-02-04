Fri, Feb 04, 2022

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 136 points

Published: Feb 04,202210:27 AM by ANI

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 136.10 points or 0.23 per cent at 58651.92 at 9.25 am.

Representative image
Mumbai: Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 136.10 points and Nifty down by 34.30 points. 

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17525.90 at 9.25 am, down by 34.30 points or 0.20 per cent. 

On the Sensex, the metal sector was trading at the highest while the sector trading at the lowest was realty.

