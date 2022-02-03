Not right to say govt hasn’t done anything on jobs front: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi :

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday dismissed claims that the Centre had not done anything for job creation, despite the impact of the Covid pandemic.





“I would definitely like to speak on the job creation efforts by our government. Don’t forget that because of the pandemic, situations globally were very turbulent. There were major job loss situations in so many countries, so the same happened here also, but through Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we had made so many development-related announcements that helped people during the pandemic.





“We are helping all those who suffered losses during the pandemic, but it’s not right to say that we haven’t done anything for job creation,” she said to queries on measures for job creation in Union Budget 2022-23. In her budget speech, she had said that capital investment holds the key to speedy and sustained economic revival and consolidation through its multiplier effect. Capital investment also helps in creating employment opportunities, inducing enhanced demand for manufactured inputs from large industries and MSMEs, services from professionals, and helping farmers through better agri-infrastructure.





“The economy has shown strong resilience to come out of the effects of the pandemic with high growth. However, we need to sustain that level to make up for the setback of 2020-21. The outlay for capex in the Union Budget is once again being stepped up sharply by 35.4 pc from Rs 5.54 lakh cr in the current year to Rs 7.50 lakh cr in 2022-23. This has increased to more than 2.2 times the expenditure of 2019-20. “