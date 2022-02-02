Union Budget 2022: Industry experts voice opinion, enthusiasm

Chennai :

Brevity has always been a virtue. Sitharaman's shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful. In a time of unprecedented economic stress, the Govt's responsibility was to spend enough to revive the economy or else face enormous human suffering. So I had one expectation from this budget: that we should be very liberal in terms of the targeted fiscal deficit.Box ticked









-Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra













The budget focuses on providing growth to the economy. The FM has also not taken an aggressive target on reducing the fiscal deficit and, this also provides the headroom for spending and capital expenditure to enable the growth momentum on sustainable basis. Some of the highlights are a sharper focus on building road infrastructure and logistics and a bigger push towards e-Mobility are big boosts for the economy



Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles









We are pleased with the reduction of customs duty on cut and polished diamonds from 7.5% to 5%. This will spur greater demand for natural and real diamonds and also give an opportunity to diamond companies to boost operations. The proposal to create a framework to enable the use of e-comm channels to export jewellery will help us promote trade through the digital mode.





-Sachin Jain, MD, De Beers India













The Centre showed its commitment towards a sustainable future for Indians. With India expected to grow at 9.27%, the much needed impetus towards climate action has been observed in this year's budget. The allocation of Rs 60,000 crore towards the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' initiative to connect 3.8 crore households with tap water connection is commendable and will also boost the country's water infrastructure













George Rajkumar, Country President, Grundfos India









The Budget provided a much required push to the economy by increasing the allocation to capex by about 35%. The budget has given thrust to the Gati Shakti - for sustainable growth. It has also given a push to the digital economy, introduction of Digital currency starting 200 TV channels to fill the gap in learning of the children due to the pandemic are some of the welcome points.













Vaidyanathan V, CFO, Great Lakes Institute of Management









The budget gives a huge impetus to the EV industry. Introducing the battery swapping policy and recognizing battery or energy as a service will help to develop EV infrastructure and increase the use of EVS in public transportation. It would motivate businesses engaged in delivery and car aggregation businesses to incorporate EVS into their fleet.









Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles





This is version 1.0 of the (crypto) framework, and regulations are needed to control other elements of crypto. NFTs are nascent in its classes. With such taxation, they will have to eventually adjust to grow the developing ecosystem. Worldwide, NFTS are still classified as non taxable assets. I hope the difference between crypto tokens and digital NFTs is taken into consideration.







