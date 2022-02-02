Editorial: Getting nation back on track

Chennai :

Newsrooms that have been deliberating on the budget for the past one week were left rather surprised when Sitharaman unveiled a budget that was devoid of any bells and whistles that might have positioned this year’s proceedings as a poll-time populist budget. Any expectations of allocations specifically for poll-bound states quickly dissipated as the budget set its sight on a progressive, growth-oriented approach.





The future-focussed, ‘if it’s not broken, why fix it’ budget has focussed on digital technology, and its deployment in areas such as infrastructure, health, education and the provision of e-services to the masses. Aiming to temper the blow of the pandemic, Sitharaman chose to give the good news first. Pegging India’s GDP growth for FY22 at 9.2%, she highlighted that this would be the highest growth rate for any large economy. The fiscal deficit has also been revised to 6.9% of GDP in FY 22 while for the next year, it has been estimated at 6.4%.





A sharp surge in capital expenditure of 35.4% to fund various infrastructural projects was also announced with the allocation of Rs 7.5 lakh crore. The upside of that is, urban planning has now been included as part of the budget’s lexicon and so have steps to reduce carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency.





Interestingly, one of the pies in which the government finally decided to dip its fingers seems to be the nebulous netherworld of cryptocurrency. Giving all digital asset owners a reason to clutch their hearts in anxiety, the government has decided to come out with its own digital currency that will be pushed by the RBI on the blockchain model. It also announced a 30% tax on income from digital assets, and a 1% TDS on transfer of virtual digital assets, a move, which a few crypto players have said, will push private coins out of India.





Obviously, there’s a disconnect between the projected growth rate and the ground reality as the budget seemed to have left no room to spur consumption, a major driver of economic growth. The budget almost entirely ignored the tax-paying middle-class, with no changes in standard deduction or even the tax slabs. And this despite the fact that more than 80% of households in India had lost their incomes in the aftermath of the first set of lockdowns.





What also stuck out like a sore thumb is the fact that the government had not made a single mention of an urban employment guarantee scheme on the lines of the MGNREGS which was highly anticipated by many job seekers. What has been announced in the budget vis-a-vis jobs is extending Production Linked Incentive scheme to 14 sectors as part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission, which is expected to create six million jobs. But when, how and where these jobs will come from remains to be seen.





To cut a long story short, it is worth recalling that the budget was presented even as the country is battling the third wave of the pandemic. Over the past two years, a big chunk of the nation’s resources has been directed towards beefing up healthcare, and bringing about some relief from the onslaught of the pandemic via grants and distribution of food grains. This time around, after being battered by the downturn of the economy, the government had opted to take an indirect and conservative route to growth, which meant ironing out existing schemes as opposed to introducing far-reaching reforms. However, as far as the common man is concerned, the message from the Centre seems loud and clear, “You mind your business, and we’ll mind ours”.