TVS Motor Company Registers Sales of 266,788 Units in January 2022

Hosur :

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered sales of 254,139 units in January 2022 as against sales of 294,596 units in January 2021. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 167,795 units in January 2022 as against sales of 205,216 units in January 2021. Motorcycle sales registered 137,360 units in January 2022 as against 136,790 units in January 2021. Scooter sales of the Company registered 80,580 units in January 2022 as against sales of 98,319 units in January 2021. The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors. We are cautiously optimistic that this will improve in the coming months. International Business The Company's total exports registered sales of 97,858 units in January 2022 as against sales of 100,926 units in January 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 86,344 units in January 2022 as against sales of 89,380 units in January 2021. Three-Wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,649 units in January 2022 as against 12,553 units in January 2021.





