Google to invest USD 1 bn in Airtel to buy 1.28 pc stake: Know details here

New Delhi :

The latest developments are here:





* Google made the investment as part of its Google for India Digitization Fund.





* This will comprise- USD 700 million equity investment in Bharti Airtel at a price per share of Rs 734





* Out of the total investment, USD 300 million will go towards implementing commercial agreements, which will include investments in scaling Airtel's offerings that covers a range of devices to consumers via innovative affordability programs as well as other offerings aimed at accelerating access and digital inclusion across India's digital ecosystem.





*Under the larger strategic goals of the partnership, both companies will also potentially co-create India-specific network domain use cases for 5G and other standards, with cutting-edge implementations