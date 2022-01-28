Airtel Africa is now in FTSE 100 index

New Delhi :

Airtel Africa listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2019 and the milestone underscores the growing investor confidence in the business. The company had a market capitalisation of over $7.5 billion (as per closing price on 26.01.2022) with Enterprise Value at $10.7 billion.





Airtel entered Africa in 2010 and the business has demonstrated consistent growth in its customer base, revenues, profits, margins, and cash generation, as well as strengthening its balance sheet through reduced leverage.





Through its mobile telecoms and mobile money services, Airtel Africa plc is transforming the lives of over 122 million people across the 14 African markets in which it operates.