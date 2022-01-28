PTR harps on technology for growth

Chennai :

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Finance and HR Management, said the start-up culture in TN is encouraging and that many of the technologies that they showcase can even be implemented by the Government at ‘The India Finance Forum 2022’ organised virtually by the CII Southern Region focusing on the theme, ‘Beyond Resilience: Turnaround & Transformation” on Thursday.





The minister further said “More emphasis need to be placed on leveraging leapfrog technology that can bypass two or three generations”. He also mentioned that the banking system and debt market system needs to see a lot of improvement to support the growth of industry and economy in the coming years.





Rupa Dutta, Principal Adviser, DPIIT, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, spoke on the positive and encouraging signs for economic growth in the country. She mentioned that over 25000 compliances have been reduced.





“The government is focussed on building world class industrial infrastructure. Next generation infrastructure is set to see an investment of $1.4 trillion in the coming years,” she said.