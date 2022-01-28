TVS picks 75 pc in SEMG, largest e-bike firm in Switzerland

Chennai :

SEMG is a provider of e-mobility solutions within the DACH region, operating the largest pure-play e-bike retail chain M-way in Switzerland with close to $100 mn in revenue. It has mobility brands like Cilo, Simpel, Allegro, and Zenith – Bikes. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “We have been investing in EVs for over 10 years. The increasing global focus on the environment and personal well-being is rapidly accelerating demand for newer mobility solutions.”