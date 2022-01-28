2021, a watershed for Tesla as earnings hit USD 5.5 bn

San Francisco :

Tesla produced 305,840 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a 70 per cent increase over the previous year.





For the full year 2021, the company delivered 936,172 vehicles, just short of the promised 1 million vehicles but still an increase of 87 per cent over the previous year. “While we battled, as everyone did, with supply chain challenges through the year, we managed to grow our volumes by nearly 90 pc last year,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an earnings call. Tesla said its first Model Y vehicles to be made at its new Austin, Texas factory were nearing completion. “If we were to introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle output will decrease; We will not be introducing new vehicle models this year. It wouldn’t make sense,” he said. This year “we will be looking at factory locations to see what makes the most sense with possibly some announcement by the end of this year.”



