Star Air Celebrates 3 years of Connecting Real India

Bangalore :

With a proven track record of providing hassle-free, affordable, and on-time services, Star Air is all about fulfilling the common man's dream of flying. Intending to make travel more accessible and inexpensive, it has expanded its network to over 15 destinations.





While the last 2 years witnessed the aviation industry's worst-ever crisis due to COVID-19, Star Air managed to thrive and achieve tremendous success due to its unique business model and amazing team. With over 400 employees and over 7,000 flights operated since 2019, Star Air is the proud operator of 5 Embraer ERJ145 jets. In December 2020, it operated its first international charter to the Maldives, making it one of Star Air's key achievements.





Commenting on the celebratory occasion, Shrenik Ghodawat, Director – Star Air said, ''On this momentous & celebratory occasion of completing 3 successful years, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our passengers, employees and valued stakeholders for your unconditional faith and support. As we celebrate Star Air as one of India's fastest-growing regional airlines, we promise to always strive to achieve the best, be it Safety, On-Time Performance, and ensuring the most convenient and time-efficient way of air travel. I wish everyone many more years of exciting experiences with Star Air.'' ''As a chief member of the Star Air family, it is an honor and privilege to witness the incorrigible and relentless growth of the company during these unprecedented times. As we continue to grow in a measured way towards our vision and long-term plans, I would like to take this opportunity to thank my entire team for their relentless efforts and dedication during these past years. All of us at Star Air are truly grateful to our passengers and partners who have supported our dream of building the best regional airline that 'Connects Real India.'' says Capt. Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO - Star Air.





Star Air recognizes safety as a core responsibility and motivating factor for its employees and passengers. It is fully committed to providing all the appropriate resources required for effective safety practices. With intensified sanitization efforts to maintain the highest safety & hygiene standards on all its flights, Star Air also took several initiatives to get its staff inoculated against COVID-19 by managing to get 100% of its crew vaccinated. Below is a list of Star Air's key milestones from October 2020 to date: • The Ministry of Civil Aviation honored Star Air with the 'Highest average passenger load factor on RCS flights 2021' award.





• Aided the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the fight against Covid-19 by regularly airlifting vaccines as part of CSR.





• Achieved highest Passenger Load Factor (PLF) among all Indian airlines in February 2021 and the second-highest PLF twice, once in October and in December 2021.





• With a commitment to Connecting Real India, it widened its network by opening four new stations: Nashik, Jodhpur, Jamnagar, Hyderabad. It added ten new flights connecting these cities with either one of our two operational bases: Belagavi & Bengaluru.





• Inaugurated its Maintenance Facility at HAL Airport in Bengaluru.





• Inducted 5th aircraft VT-GSS into its fleet.





• Received approval for operating International charters in late 2020. Flyers can now avail of Star charter services and fly safely anywhere, anytime.





Currently, it offers scheduled flight services to 15 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, and Hyderabad.





For more information, please visit www. starair.in About Star Air is the aviation arm of prominent Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group, which has its presence in various high-value business verticals sectors like Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Realty, Retail, and Textiles. Star Air offers both scheduled and non-scheduled (charter) flight services at the pan-India level and ensures great comfort and safety to passengers. It endeavors to 'Connect Real India' by providing passengers with world-class flight services at a very affordable cost.





About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.