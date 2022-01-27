James Murdoch, Uday Shankar to acquire 40 pc stake in Viacom18

New Delhi :

ViacomCBS will retain only 10 per cent stake in the joint venture in which TV18 is the majority owner with 51 per cent. The remaining 39 per cent will be sold to the investment firm Lupa Systems, the private investment company run by Shankar and Murdoch, as per reports. James Murdoch and former Star and Disney India Chairman, Uday Shankar along with Reliance Industries plan to invest over Rs 12,000 crore in the entertainment and sports broadcasting businesses, as per media reports.





Murdoch and Shankar plan to acquire nearly 40 per cent stake in Viacom18. The company is also planning to raise funds upwards of Rs 12,000 crore from financial investors, according to industry sources, to beef up the media business.





Reliance will also invest its own capital into the domain, reports said.