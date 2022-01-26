Winding up petition: SC agrees to hear SpiceJet plea

New Delhi :

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing SpiceJet, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana. Rohatgi said the airline will fold up, if matter is not heard. He requested the bench for an urgent hearing on the matter. After hearing brief submissions in the matter, the Chief Justice said: “Yes, we will look into this”. Rohatgi said: “Please list on Friday or Monday, otherwise the airline will fold up”.





Credit Suisse moved a winding up petition before the company court claiming SpiceJet was indebted to it for more than $24 million.



