Xiaomi loses huge 8pc market share in 2 yrs

New Delhi :

Global smartphone brand Xiaomi which has maintained a top position in the smartphone shipments in India for 17 consecutive quarters, is fast losing market share in India and since Q1 2020, it has shed 8 percent market share amid rising competition and supply chain constraints. In Q1 2020, Xiaomi registered a solid 29 percent market share in the highly-competitive Indian market, according to Counterpoint Research data. Since then, the graph is spiralling downwards, slowly but steadily, and in Q4 2021 (the festive quarter), Xiaomi logged 21 per cent market share - according to the latest data coming from market research firm Canalys - which is a massive 8 pc decline from Q1 2020.



