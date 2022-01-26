Dalal Street looks for abolition of STT

New Delhi :

The biggest positive trigger for Dalal Street in the upcoming Union Budget 2022 could be any abolition of Securities Transaction Tax (STT).Market participants will also look forward to re-examination of laws dealing with withholding tax on dividends, withdrawal of LTCG on all equity schemes, removing tax arbitrage between mutual funds and insurance in terms of switching, and clarifying tax aspects on F&O trades, Mehta Group said in a report. The new normal these days is ‘Work-from-home’. The Budget should introduce standard deduction for additional expenditure incurred by salaried class to meet communication and infrastructure requirements. Also, the government should consider increasing the limit of interest deduction paid on home loans as the pandemic has accelerated demand for bigger new homes to accommodate working space.



