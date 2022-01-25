Sensex in red, crashes by over 1,500 points

Mumbai :

Domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell for the fifth consecutive day on Monday to end deeply in red. Both Sensex and Nifty crashed over 2.5 per cent at the end of the trading session. While Sensex fell 2.62 per cent to 57,491.51, Nifty slumped 2.66 per cent to 17,149.10. Weak global cues and selling by investors led to the market crashing at the start of the pre-Budget week. According to analysts, investors are jittery over the outcome of a two-day Federal policy meet starting on January 25 and the expiration of monthly derivatives. India VIX jumped 22.38 per cent to 20.84 levels. All sectoral indices ended deeply in red, with realty falling 5.90 per cent. BSE Midcap fell 3.82 pc to 23,998.73.



