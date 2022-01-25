Ola Electric raises USD 200 million, is now valued at USD 5 billion

New Delhi :

The latest round values the company at $5 billion. “We have changed the entire scooter industry and are now looking forward to bringing our innovative products to more two wheeler categories including bikes as well as cars. I thank the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them to take the EV revolution from India to the world,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder-CEO, Ola said.





Over the last 12 months Ola Electric has built the Future factory which is now producing almost 1,000 units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters per day, Aggarwal said earlier. In a tweet, Aggarwal shared a picture of the scooters with the caption: “Production just for today so far!” “Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day. Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon,” he wrote in the tweet.