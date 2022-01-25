Data Patterns bags DRDO order worth Rs 27 crore

Chennai :

The order is for a new program, which will allow next generation wide band EW receivers to be configured for naval, Land and Aerial platforms. The wide band RF front ends allow faster scanning of enemy emitters to enable better electronic intelligence with enhanced detection and avoidance. The specifications not only allow faster scan rate but also better dynamic range providing better detection.





Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, MD, Data Patterns, said, “This contract enhances the continuing leadership of Data Patterns in the home grown EW segment with EW products comparable to international specifications. “





“It also gives us another opportunity to showcase our indigenous capability in cutting edge defence technologies,” he added.





Data Patterns has developed a wide range EW receivers and Direction Finders including wide band Radar Warning Receivers, Electronic Intelligence Systems and Communication Intelligence Systems for air, land and sea platforms with DRDO.