Zomato shares decline 9pc, market cap falls below 1L cr

Analysts are linking the decline with unsupportive valuations. Over the past one-month period, Zomato shares fell nearly 18 per cent.

Listed in July 2021, Zomato shares are, however, up more than 50 per cent from its IPO issue price of Rs 76. On Friday's closing, it was at Rs 114 per share.

"The costs have escalated due to the tax imposed on the aggregator, along with the fact that the lockdown is also not currently happening, which also appears to be a weakness," said Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities.

With Friday's losses, the company's market capitalisation fell below the 1 lakh crore-mark, NSE data showed.

According to Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, Share India Securities: "The technical setup in Zomato stock is in bearish formation on intraday and daily which may drag the stock up to Rs 112-110 levels in the near term.

"The valuations of the company are also not supporting the growth. Zomato is facing tough competition from Swiggy in many ways, mainly having a thinner Metro restaurant network and density versus Swiggy. We recommend investors to maintain the sell position in the stock."