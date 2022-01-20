Post cuss word controversy, BharatPe MD goes on leave

New Delhi :

Grover informed the company’s board about his decision to proceed on leave.”For now, the board has accepted Ashneer’s decision which we agree is in the best interests of the ‘company, our employees and investors, and the millions of merchants we support each day,” it said.





In Grover’s absence, it “will continue to be ably led by our CEO Suhail Sameer and our strong management team.”





Grover’s decision has come just days after a controversy had erupted over his reported use of inappropriate language against Kotak Group staffers.





The development comes amid an ongoing tussle between Grover and his wife and Kotak Mahindra Bank.





“Ashneer has co-built BharatPe from scratch and his decision is consistent with his passionate commitment to the future success of the company. The Board has accepted Ashneer’s decision, which we agree is in the best interests of the company, our employees and investors, and the millions of merchants we support each day,” the statement said. On January 9, Kotak Mahindra Bank had said it is pursuing “legal action” against Grover and his wife Madhuri in connection with the abusive call matter.