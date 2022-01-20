Prodapt buys Synophic Worldwide

Chennai :

Founded in 2009, Synophic employs over 600+ people globally, and is a trusted partner for leading OEMs/NEMs, ISVs, and Enterprises for their technical depth and matured managed services execution in the network design, engineering, and NOC services. This acquisition further expands Prodapt’s presence in the US/LATAM regions and provides an entry into the APAC markets including Japan, Philippines, and Australia.





Prodapt had earlier announced plans to invest $45M in deepening its capabilities in network virtualisation and cloudification segment, and the Synophic acquisition is part of this investment strategy. Additional investments have been planned in areas around Network cloud, Autonomous networks, and NetSecOps.





Vedant Jhaver, Chairman-CEO of Prodapt, said “Synophic’s wide range of capabilities in network solutions, cloud, IoT, mobility, data centers, and security augments our portfolio of network transformational services and further expands our services that help accelerate connectedness.”





Prodapt strengthens its network services portfolio and enables it to offer end-to-end services across network.





Synophic is Prodapt’s third acquisition this fiscal, after Innovative Logic and SLR Dynamics. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Prodapt on this transaction while BDA Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Synophic Worldwide.