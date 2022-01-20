Reliance Jio pays Rs 30,791 crore for all spectrum acquired before March 2021

New Delhi :

The payments include liabilities pertaining to the spectrum acquired in 2014, 2015, 2016 auctions and the spectrum acquired in 2021, through trading of right to use with Bharti Airtel, it said.





The company had acquired 585.3 MHz spectrum through these auctions and trading.





“The company estimates that the above prepayments will result in interest cost savings of around Rs 1,200 crore annually, at the current interest rates,” the statement said.





Reliance Jio has opted out of options given by the government to telecom operators to avail four years of moratorium on all spectrum-related payments under the telecom reforms package announced in September 2021.





RJIL had executed the first tranche of prepayment on the anniversary date in October 2021, pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction in 2016.





Subsequent to the decision of DoT in December 2021, providing the telcos the flexibility to prepay their deferred spectrum liabilities on any date, RJIL has now prepaid in January 2022, the entire deferred liabilities acquired in 2014 and 2015 auctions as well as spectrum acquired through trading.