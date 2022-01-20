Jio pips BSNL to be largest fixed broadband provider

Its market share improved 85bp month on month to 16.9 pc (launched commercially in Sep-19), Nomura said in a report.
New Delhi: JioFiber added 0.19 mn subscribers to become the number 1 operator in the fixed broadband segment in just about two years from commercial launch, with 4.34 mn FBB subs. Its market share improved 85bp month on month to 16.9 pc (launched commercially in Sep-19), Nomura said in a report. BSNL market share declined by 185 bp to 16.4 per cent share (vs 44 per cent pre-JioFiber launch in September’19).
