Delhivery gets Sebi approval for Rs 7,460 cr IPO

New Delhi :

Supply chain company Delhivery has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s approval to raise Rs 7,460 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).





The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 5,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of Rs 2,460 crore by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).





Under the OFS, investors Carlyle Group and SoftBank as well as Delhivery’s co-founders will divest their shareholding in the logistics company.





The company, which filed its preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in November, obtained its observations letter on January 13, an update with the regulator showed on Tuesday.