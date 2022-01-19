US mortgage services firm to hire 500 staff in Chennai, Pune within this year

Consolidated Analytics, a US-based mortgage services provider, has expanded its operations globally and launched two new centers of excellence in Chennai and Pune, India to support growing demand for its next generation mortgage services model.
The addition of global teams and capabilities come at a time when the company’s US operations are expanding capacity to meet growing client demand for its real estate finance services and analytics. It aspires to hire up to 500 at its Chennai and Pune locations by year-end with positions in mortgage processing, underwriting, title services, accounting, digital mortgage solutions, artificial intelligence, and IT infra management.
