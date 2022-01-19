Ford India closure: Compensation talks with workers in progress

Chennai :

He said the company management wants to conclude the talks and arrive at a settlement by February 2022.





“Couple of rounds of talks have been held with the workers in Chennai. We have given our charter of demands and the management said it has to be negotiated,” the Chennai plant union official said preferring anonymity. According to him, talks with the workers in the Gujarat plant have also started.





“We have asked for compensation for completed and remaining years of service. The company is not agreeable for the same. The management has not indicated as to the compensation they are willing to pay to the workers,” the union official said.





Majority of the workers are young and have about 25 years of service remaining before they retire and the compensation calculated on that basis will be a sizeable sum, is the management’s view.





However, the parent company will be infusing funds in dollars and as per the exchange rate between dollar and the rupee the outgo for Ford India will not be much, the worker leader said.





Last September, Ford India announced its decision to wind down vehicle assembly in Sanand in Gujarat by the fourth quarter of 2021, and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by the second quarter of 2022. Ford India has four plants in the country - vehicle and engine plants in Chennai and Sanand.





Ford’s ‘quit India’ decision will result in an uncertain future for about 5,300 employees - workers and staff, the officials said last year.