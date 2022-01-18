Tue, Jan 18, 2022

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold press conference on an 'important economic issue'

Published: Jan 18,202202:46 PM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

FM will address press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm , Press Conference Hall , National Media Centre, according to a media advisory issued by the government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)
Chennai:
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a press conference on an 'important economic issue' in the national capital at 4.30 pm on Tuesday. 

"FM will address press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm , Press Conference Hall , National Media Centre," according to a media advisory issued by the government.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations