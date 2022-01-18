Budget wishlist: FADA seeks GST cut on two-wheeler, used car segments

New Delhi :

As part of its pre-Budget recommendations, the association sought GST rates at 18 per cent. “It is noteworthy that two-wheeler is used not as a luxury, but as a necessity to travel distances by lower class and rural segments for their daily working needs. Hence the rationale of 28 pc GST plus 2 pc cess which is for luxury or ‘sin products’ does not hold good for the two-wheeler category,” the federation said.





According to FADA, reduction in GST rate will somewhat counter the continuous price hike in the two-wheeler segment and create fresh demand. For the used car segment, the federation urged the Centre to reduce GST rate to flat 5 per cent from the present 12 per cent and 18 per cent for two different categories of vehicles.





“Reduction in GST will help the industry shift from unorganised segment to organised segment, thus bringing in more business under the ambit of GST helping in putting brake on tax leakages,” it added. Besides, it seeks reduction in corporate tax to 25 pc for ‘LLP’, proprietary and partnership firms in line with private limited companies.