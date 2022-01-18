Agritech firm DeHaat buys farm input start-up Helicrofter to expand biz

Agritech firm DeHaat on Monday said it has acquired agri-input marketplace startup Helicrofter to expand its presence in Maharashtra and other parts of West India.

New Delhi : The company did not disclose the deal value. Started in 2012 and based in Gurugram (Haryana) and Patna (Bihar), DeHaat is a technology-based platform, offering end-to-end agricultural services to farmers.It was founded by IIT, IIM, and NIT alumni Amrendra Singh, Shyam Sundar, Adarsh Srivastav, and Shashank Kumar. With the integration of Helicrofter, encompassing 2000+ agri-input retailers and 30 sellers across Maharashtra, DeHaat CEO Shashank Kumar said the company has added another major agriculture belt to its geographical footprint. In October, DeHaat raised $115 million in a Series D round of funding, taking the total funds raised to $160 mn (around Rs 1,200 cr) so far. DeHaat serves over 7,00,000 farmers across Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, West Bengal, among others.