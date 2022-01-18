Nearly 50 pc urban GDP at risk of disruption from loss of nature: WEF study

New Delhi :

In the report released on the first day of its online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said there is an urgent need to protect and add nature back into urban environments to stem this GDP loss. The good news is nature-based solutions for infrastructure are 50 pc cheaper than alternatives and deliver 28 pc greater added value in terms of productivity, while they can also create much-needed jobs – nearly 60 mn by 2030 if necessary investments are made.





The report has been published by the WEF’s ‘BiodiverCities by 2030 Initiative’, in collaboration with the Alexander von Humboldt Institute and the Government of Colombia. In making the economic case for BiodiverCities, Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for infrastructure and land-sparing are found to be cost-effective ways for cities to innovate and meet current challenges.





Spending $583 bn on NbS for infra and on interventions that release land to nature could create more than 59 million jobs by 2030, including 21 mn livelihood-enhancing jobs dedicated to restoring and protecting natural ecosystems. “In the conventional paradigm, urban development and environmental health are like oil and water,” said Akanksha Khatri, Head.Nature-Biodiversity,WEF.





“Nature can be the backbone of urban development. By recognising cities as living systems, we can support conditions for the health of people, planet and economy in urban areas,” she added. By incentivising investments in natural capital, cities can unlock the benefits of nature. “Cities have a priority to provide their citizens with a more equitable and prosperous quality of life by protecting their natural resources,” said Mauricio Rodas, Co-Chair of the Global Commission on BiodiverCities by 2030.