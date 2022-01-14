Lube brand Servo completes 50 years

Chennai :

Lubricant brand Servo marked its 50th year since inception on January 12th , 2022. The occasion saw the launch of the BS-VI compliant Servo Futura NXT 0W-16 lubricant specifically designed for the new-generation cars with advanced after treatment devices (ATDs).





The lubricant is blended from synthetic base stocks and high-performance additives to provide high oxidation stability and low oil consumption. It provides improved fuel economy of over 4%, leading to reduced greenhouse gas emissions. It is recommended for petrol cars.



