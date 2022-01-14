Group Meeran invests Rs 4.5 cr in ShipNext

Chennai :

ShipNext Solutions, online logistics platform in the long haul segment, has raised Rs 4.5 crores in its pre-series A round.





Kerala-based Group Meeran, a family investment office that manages the private investments of the Meeran family - the promoters of the Eastern Group of Companies, led the round. ShipNext has launched ‘WeTruck’ and ‘WeTruck Partner,’ a mobile application for long-haul logistics customers and service providers, a release said. It will allocate the funds raised for technological advancements, data acquisition, expansion of its customer, partner base, and scaling up the business. Currently, it processes over 3,500 annual orders on average.



