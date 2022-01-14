Cognizant ex-CEO Frank D’Souza’s co-founded entity closes USD 1.3 bn fund

New York :

Recognize, a technology investment platform singularly focused on the $2-trillion technology services industry, announced on Thursday it has raised approximately $1.3 billion for its inaugural fund.





The firm was founded by a team of industry veterans with diverse backgrounds and extensive experience building global technology companies and making strategic investments. The team includes Frank D’Souza (Co-Founder and former CEO, Cognizant), Raj Mehta (former President, Cognizant).





Recognize has closed on three platform investments with over 4,000 employees that exemplify transformative themes in tech services. These include Ciklum, a leading cloud-native, digital engineering firm with a delivery network across Eastern Europe; SpringML, one of the largest pure-play services organizations focused on Data, AI/ML, and other Google Cloud solutions; and Torc, a company redefining the future of work through a virtual talent platform for software engineers.



