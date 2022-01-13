Two-wheeler maker Yezdi back in Indian market after 26 years, launches 3 models

New Delhi :

The re-entry into the Indian market comes after a gap of 26 years.

The motorcycles include 'Yezdi Adventure', 'Scrambler' and 'Roadster'.

The company aims to target riders looking for regular commute as well as those willing to take off-beat roads.

Price for Adventure model starts at Rs 209,900, Scrambler at Rs 2,04,900 and Roadster at Rs 1,98,142 all prices ex-showroom in Delhi.

"The new range of Yezdi motorcycles will be available across Classic Legends' dealership network, which already retails Jawa Motorcycles, in India for viewing, test rides, bookings and deliveries starting today," it said in a statement.

Yezdi is reportedly the third brand revived by Classic Legends, a unit owned by Mahindra Group. Earlier it revived the Jawa and BSA Motorcycle brands.