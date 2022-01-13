POSCO, Adani Group sign pact to set up steel plant in Gujarat

New Delhi :

Both the entities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect.





In a statement, Adani Group said the investment under the MoU is estimated to be up to USD 5 billion.





Adani Group said it ''has agreed to explore business cooperation opportunities, including the establishment of a green, environment-friendly integrated steel mill at Mundra, Gujarat, as well as other businesses.





The non-binding MoU intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements, the statement said.