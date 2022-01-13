Thu, Jan 13, 2022

POSCO, Adani Group sign pact to set up steel plant in Gujarat

Published: Jan 13,202210:29 AM by PTI

Industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has signed a pact with South Korea's POSCO to explore business opportunities in sectors like steel, renewable energy among others.

POSCO and Adani sign MoU for Integrated Steel Mill Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi:
Both the entities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect.

In a statement, Adani Group said the investment under the MoU is estimated to be up to USD 5 billion.

Adani Group said it ''has agreed to explore business cooperation opportunities, including the establishment of a green, environment-friendly integrated steel mill at Mundra, Gujarat, as well as other businesses.

The non-binding MoU intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements, the statement said.

