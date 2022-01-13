Ashok Leyland, Aidrivers sign MoU

Chennai :

Aidrivers, a global AI-enabled autonomous industrial mobility solutions provider, and Ashok Leyland, have set up an exciting new collaboration designed to invigorate and inspire the development of AI-enabled autonomous vehicles to meet industry’s needs for a sustainable future.





The two companies have signed a MoU for a long-term collaboration which will combine their specialist knowledge and experience to push forward together in this rapidly advancing field.





The agreement foresees the development of autonomous vehicles, industrial mobility equipment and other autonomous industrial automation solutions that can deliver significant value to fleet operators, logistics providers and others. As well as specific project opportunities, the MoU encompasses joint marketing and joint market access as appropriate.



