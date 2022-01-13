Rupee ends weak at 73.91 against USD

The Rupee on Wednesday ended weak and fell marginally by one paisa to close at 73.91 against the USD

Mumbai :

The Rupee on Wednesday ended weak and fell marginally by one paisa to close at 73.91 against the USD on rising demand for dollars by bankers and exporters, dealers at the Foreign Exchange said.





In opening trade, the domestic unit gained 12 paise at 73.78. It later erased earlier gains and settled at 73.91, declining by one paisa as compared to its last close. The Rupee registered the day’s high and low at 73.76 and 73.96 respectively against the dollar, the dealers added.



