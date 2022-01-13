After 3 weeks, Foxconn plant re-opens with thin attendance

Chennai :

Taiwan-based mobile manufacturers Foxconn on Wednesday reopened its plant at Sriperumbudur, about 40 km from here, after a gap of nearly three weeks.





The plant was shut in view of a large scale protest by its women staff members, following a food poisoning incident, besides allegations of lack of basic facilities in dormitories and poor quality food in hostels. It reopened on Wednesday with thin attendance.





The plant makes Apple iPhones and employs nearly 15,000 people.





Following the prolonged agitation when the staff members, including women, blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru National highway on December 18 last year, Tamil Nadu Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan and Labour Minister CV





Ganesan held marathon talks and brought the stir to an end. The management also met the state government officials and promised to improve the facilities, while women staff members, who were affected by food poisoning, were granted leave with pay.



