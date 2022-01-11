Biz leaders fund IIT-M incubated entity with Rs 2.5 cr

Chennai :

YNOS Venture Engine, a business intelligence and analytics platform for India’s innovation and startup ecosystem raised Rs 2.5 cr in seed funding.





YNOS received seed funding from distinguished business leaders like Arun Jain, Lakshmi Narayanan, Sarath Naru, Prashanth Prakash, Madan Padaki, M Srinivasa Rao, Shalini Chhabra, Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Samit Jain, Praveen Joseph, ZAR Business Partners LLP. Funding received will be used to further scale technology investments and strengthen ongoing business development activities.





Prof Thillai Rajan A, Professor-IIT Madras & Co-Founder YNOS Venture Engine said, “Our mission is to create a fundamental impact on early-stage ventures through our unmatched intelligence on the startup ecosystem. Most importantly, we target the big systemic challenges at the bottom of the startup pyramid. The versatility of our smart platform makes it a relevant solution not only addressing the pain points faced by early-stage entrepreneurs but also investors, institutions and all stakeholders who want to be engaged with the startup economy in the country.”



